Mario Balotelli Involved In A Crash On New Year's Day As Car Rams Into Bakery

Mario Balotelli is once again doing the rounds on the internet, but not for footballing reasons. The Brescia striker was involved in a minor car crash on New Year's Day, right before entering his place in Northern Brescia.

Mario Balotelli was partying last night, when he returned home he thought he was going into his car garage, instead he actually drove into his neighbour's home gate and destroyed his Fiat 500 car.



New Year, same old Balotelli. 🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7fuNyeL5Jo — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) January 1, 2020

Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera picked up the incident during the early hours of New Year's Day. According to the report, Mario Balotelli was in the passenger seat of his silver Fiat 500 Abarth. His friend was reportedly driving him home from a New Year's Eve celebration party. Instead of entering the striker's garage, the driver crashed the car into the gate of a bakery just beside Mario Balotelli's house. The captured photos show the front part of his Fiat 500 completed damaged from the crash.

According to reports, the driver nor Mario Balotelli were hurt in the crash. The Italian striker, however, simply left the car in its current state and walked towards his house in Mompiano.

Mario Balotelli's hometown return

Mario Balotelli, who grew up in Bagnolo Mella in the province of Brescia, joined his hometown club last summer after leaving French club Marseille. Earlier this year, the striker was racially abused by some section of the Italian ultras. The 29-year-old walked off the pitch to condemn the abuse.

Coming back to football, Balotelli is involved in a major relegation battle with Brescia in the Serie A. The striker has so far scored four times in 12 league appearances. Brescia are currently on a winter break and will return to league action on Sunday, January 5, 2020, when they host Lazio at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

