Italy Manager Roberto Mancini, Captain Chiellini Reveal Expectations Ahead Of Euro Opener

Following a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the much anticipated Euro 2020 will finally get underway on Friday, June 11, as Italy host Turkey at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Group A Euro 2020 opener will commence live at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, June 12 at 12:30 AM IST). Here is a look at what Italy manager Roberto Mancini and captain Giorgio Chiellini had to say about the team's expectations ahead of the Euro 2020 opener.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini, who spent a year coaching Turkish side Galatasaray, has warned his side of the threat posed by his opponents. Mancini's men go into the tournament as one of the favourites, having been on a stunning 27-game unbeaten run, including 10 wins in all of their qualifying games. However, the Gli Azzurri will face a few setbacks ahead of the opening encounter as they will miss Marco Verrati and Lorenzo Pellegrini due to injuries.

Speaking of the expectations going into the Euro 2020 opener against Turkey, Mancini said, "The first match is always the most difficult. We must shake off the tension and not think about other things, just focus on what needs to get done. There will be a little more pressure with it being the opening match of the tournament, and Turkey are packed with talent, but it remains just another match and we have to focus on that." Meanwhile, captain Giorgio Chiellini also echoed Mancini's views.

Chiellini said, "I think we are ready and have prepared in the best possible way. Of course, we can only test that tomorrow on the pitch, but we come into this tournament with enthusiasm and confidence in ourselves. It’s going to be a very balanced Euros, as the teams more or less know each other, but we are ready to get going."

Meanwhile, Chiellini also spoke about recovering from the setback Italy faced after they failed to qualify for the World Cup when they lost to Sweden in the playoffs. "If we reach the Final Four at Wembley, then we can talk! We are really eager to experience a major tournament again, as the pain of the play-off defeat to Sweden will never be cancelled out, but we turned that into positive energy going forward to rebuild," said Chiellini. Italy were defeated 1-0 on aggregate in the World Cup qualifiers game against Sweden in November 2017.

Where to watch Turkey vs Italy live telecast in India?

For fans wondering where to watch Turkey vs Italy live telecast in India can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD. The live stream of Italy Euro 2020 games will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.