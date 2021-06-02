Italy Squad Announcement For Euro 2020 Stuns Fans As Players Sing, Dance On TV Show

Italy revealed their full 26-man squad for Euro 2020 on Tuesday in bizarre fashion on live TV. Italy head coach Roberto Mancini stunned fans when he included the young Sassuolo youngster but opted to leave out the likes of Gianluca Mancini, Matteo Pessina and Matteo Politano. However, Italy's squad announcement on live TV also left fans in awe with some Italian players dancing and singing on stage.

Italy squad announcement stuns fans as Sassuolo youngster makes the cut

There were some doubts among the Italian fans as manager Mancini had to whittle down the provisional 28-man Italy squad to 26. Stefano Sensi’s fitness was one concern, with the Inter midfielder battling Roma man Bryan Cristante for a spot in the team. The other was in defence, where Roma’s Gianluca Mancini was up against Rafael Toloi of Atalanta. However, the former Man City boss surprised everyone by cutting out Mancini, Pessina and Politano, but bringing in Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Raspadori is a newcomer to the Italian senior squad, but the 21-year-old has played in the nation's youth ranks. The Sassuolo attacker scored six goals in 27 appearances in Serie A this past season, helping the club to an eighth-place finish in the league. “It’s an incredible feeling, it’s even difficult to understand what happened," he told Corriere dello Sport when he was named to the provisional team. "I am proud of this. I didn’t talk to Mancini, but I want to thank him.”

Italy football news: Italy squad members dance, sing on stage upon squad announcement

Italy's 26-man squad announcement was quite a glamourous affair as the entire squad dressed smartly in suits with the event taking place on live TV. Each member of the Italy squad was called out one by one to be welcomed by the audience, the host and of course Mancini.

Italy’s Euro 2020 squad announcement operating on a totally different level pic.twitter.com/NzsD7L9aCG — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 1, 2021

The Italy boss looked at ease on stage, even broke out into a little dance. Many of the players seemed to foster the same spirit as they took part in various activities throughout the evening. The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne all had a go a freestyle rap, with their teammates clapping from the sidelines.

Com direito a Musica Leggerissima!pic.twitter.com/e8uXYU1SsS — Leonardo Bertozzi (@lbertozzi) June 1, 2021

Italy squad for Euro 2020: Who is Italy captain?

Veteran Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini is expected to captain the Azzurri at Euro 2020.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu.

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri , Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi.

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti.

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori.

Italy fixtures Euro 2020

The Azzurri are in Group A with Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, opening the tournament at the Stadio Olimpico against Turkey on June 11. They face Switzerland on June 16 and Wales on June 20.

