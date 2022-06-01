Italy Vs Argentina Live Streaming: How To Watch Finalissima 2022 Match In India, UK & US?

The CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions is set to feature a blockbuster clash as Euro 2020 winners Italy will take on Copa America 2021 champions Argentina in the inaugural Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday night. The all-important match will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 2.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthraling and nail-biting contest between two of the greatest football nations in the world, here is a look at how to watch the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions Finalissima 2022, and the Italy vs Argentina live streaming details.

Italy vs Argentina live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Italy vs Argentina live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the all-important clash can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams and both UEFA and CONMEBOL.

How to watch Finalissima 2022 live in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the Finalissima 2022 live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 for the telecast on television. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Premier Sports app. The match will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Wednesday, June 1.

Italy vs Argentina live streaming details in US

The Finalissima 2022 will be telecasted live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. As for the Italy vs Argentina live streaming, fans can tune in to the Fox Sports app. The match will commence live at 2:45 PM ET on Wednesday, June 1.

🏟️ "I don’t have many regrets as a footballer but I wish I had played at Wembley. Even once, even in a friendly."



Pelé said it best. #Finalissima pic.twitter.com/M09qpYVrdv — UEFA (@UEFA) June 1, 2022

CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations history

The Copa America winners and the European champions will take on each other for this trophy in the first edition since 1993. 29 years ago, a Diego Maradona-led Argentina side beat Denmark. The Albiceleste will hope to replicate a similar level of performance in the Finalissima 2022 to regain some pride after failing to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 later this year.