Italy Vs Switzerland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Italy will look to make sure of their place in the knockout stages at Euro 2020 when they entertain local rivals Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday night. The Group A clash is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, June 17 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Italy vs Switzerland team news, live stream details and our Italy vs Switzerland prediction.

Italy vs Switzerland: Euro 2020 Group A game preview

Italy lived up to both their pre-tournament billing and a stirring opening ceremony, as Roberto Mancini's men swept past a much-fancied Turkey side on home soil in the first game of their Euro 2020 campaign. Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral was inadvertently responsible for breaking the deadlock with an own goal before forwards Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne then wrapped up a comprehensive 3-0 victory. It was Italy's ninth win in a row and the Azzurri will be hoping to build on that winning start when they take on Switzerland on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Switzerland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Wales last weekend. Vladimir Petkovic's side thought they were also on the way to a valuable first win in Baku on Saturday following Breel Embolo’s goal, only to be pegged back by Kieffer Moore’s header 16 minutes from time. Switzerland have been beaten just once in their last 15 matches in the continent's premier international competition but their resistance will be tested against an in-form Italy.

Italy vs Switzerland team news, injuries and suspensions

For Italy, Roberto Mancini is unlikely to make any unenforced changes to his starting lineup as he looks to steer his squad through to the knockout stages with a win. Switzerland have called up goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to replace the injured Jonas Omlin in their 26-man squad after the latter suffered an injury to his right ankle while warming up on Saturday.

Italy vs Switzerland H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 57 times in the past. Italy have come out victorious on 28 occasions while Switzerland have won 22 games. Seven games have ended in draws.

Italy vs Switzerland prediction

Italy are currently on a phenomenal unbeaten record under Mancini and the Azzurri are expected to come away with a win against Switzerland. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

How to watch Italy vs Switzerland on TV? Italy vs Switzerland live stream details

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Italy vs Switzerland live stream will be available on SonyLIV and Jio TV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Azzurri, Xherdan Shaqiri Instagram