Italy's Unbeaten Streak Of 36 Games Now The Longest In Men's International Football

Roberto Mancini's team Italy has set a new record for an undefeated run for an international team, now standing 36 games unbeaten. On Sunday, the Azzurri surpassed the milestone with a 0-0 draw against Switzerland in World Cup qualification.
Italy set the record after breaking the 35-match unbeaten, which they previously shared with Brazil and Spain. Brazil's record of 35 was set between 1993 and 1996, while Spain from their unbeaten run equalled that mark in 2009 which started from 2007. After a 1-1 tie with Bulgaria on Thursday, Italy was able to match the total and now set a new record after the Swiss draw.
Italy's streak began in 2018, with a 1-0 loss to Portugal in National League play on September 10. The first match of the tournament ended in a 1-1 tie at home against Ukraine. It continued in Euro 2020 qualification, with a group that contained Greece, Finland, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and then more impressively in a Nations League pool that included the Netherlands, Poland, and Bosnia once again.
The outcome could have been better if Jorginho had converted from the penalty spot after Domenico Berardi was fouled in the 52nd minute, but the Chelsea midfielder was denied by Yann Sommer. However, the visitors were more superior in the first half in Basel, and they could have grabbed the lead thanks to wonderful chances for Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne, both of whom were denied by Sommer.
Even after achieving the new record, Roberto Mancini was dissatisfied. “We've got far too many chances to win this game," Mancini remarked. "In front of goal, we need to be more ruthless and accurate." A contest like this should have resulted in a 3-0 victory. Certainly, there will be some adjustments in the next game."
Italy's undefeated run is still not the longest unbeaten streak's in Football overall with the United States women having gone 51 games unbeaten from 2004 to 2007.
International Friendly: Italy 1-1 Ukraine - October 10, 2018
Nations League: Poland 0-1 Italy - October 14, 2018
Nations League: Italy 0-0 Portugal - November 17, 2018
International Friendly: Italy 1-0 United States - November 20, 2018
Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Finland - March 23, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein - March. 26, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Greece 0-3 Italy - June 8, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina - June 11, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Armenia 1-3 Italy - September 5, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Finland 1-2 Italy - September 8, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Greece - October 12, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy - October 15, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-3 Italy - November 15, 2019
Euro qualifiers: Italy 9-1 Armenia - November 18, 2019
Nations League: Italy 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina - September 4, 2020
Nations League: Netherlands 0-1 Italy - September 7, 2020
International Friendly: Italy 6-0 Moldova, October 7, 2020
Nations League: Poland 0-0 Italy - October 11, 2020
Nations League: Italy 1-1 Netherlands - October 14, 2020
International Friendly: Italy 4-0 Estonia - November 11, 2020
Nations League: Italy 2-0 Poland - November 15, 2020
Nations League: Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Italy - November 18, 2020
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland - March 25, 2021
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy - March 28, 2021
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lithuania 0-2 Italy - March 31, 2021
International Friendly: Italy 7-0 San Marino - May 28, 2021
International Friendly: Italy 4-0 Czech Republic - June 4, 2021
Euro 2020: Turkey 0-3 Italy - June 11, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy 3-0 Switzerland - June 16, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy 1-0 Wales - June 20, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy 2-1 Austria - June 26, 2021
Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: Belgium 1-2 Italy - July 2, 2021
Euro 2020 Semi-Finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win on pens) - July 6, 2021
Euro 2020 Finals: Italy 1-1 England (Italy win on pens) - July 11, 2021
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria - September 2, 2021
FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Switzerland 0-0 Italy - September 5, 2021