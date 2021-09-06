Italy's Unbeaten Streak Of 36 Games Now The Longest In Men's International Football

Roberto Mancini's team Italy has set a new record for an undefeated run for an international team, now standing 36 games unbeaten. On Sunday, the Azzurri surpassed the milestone with a 0-0 draw against Switzerland in World Cup qualification.

Italy set the record after breaking the 35-match unbeaten, which they previously shared with Brazil and Spain. Brazil's record of 35 was set between 1993 and 1996, while Spain from their unbeaten run equalled that mark in 2009 which started from 2007. After a 1-1 tie with Bulgaria on Thursday, Italy was able to match the total and now set a new record after the Swiss draw.

Italy's streak began in 2018, with a 1-0 loss to Portugal in National League play on September 10. The first match of the tournament ended in a 1-1 tie at home against Ukraine. It continued in Euro 2020 qualification, with a group that contained Greece, Finland, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, and then more impressively in a Nations League pool that included the Netherlands, Poland, and Bosnia once again.

The outcome could have been better if Jorginho had converted from the penalty spot after Domenico Berardi was fouled in the 52nd minute, but the Chelsea midfielder was denied by Yann Sommer. However, the visitors were more superior in the first half in Basel, and they could have grabbed the lead thanks to wonderful chances for Berardi and Lorenzo Insigne, both of whom were denied by Sommer.

Even after achieving the new record, Roberto Mancini was dissatisfied. “We've got far too many chances to win this game," Mancini remarked. "In front of goal, we need to be more ruthless and accurate." A contest like this should have resulted in a 3-0 victory. Certainly, there will be some adjustments in the next game."

Italy's undefeated run is still not the longest unbeaten streak's in Football overall with the United States women having gone 51 games unbeaten from 2004 to 2007.

Italy's unbeaten streak

International Friendly: Italy 1-1 Ukraine - October 10, 2018

Nations League: Poland 0-1 Italy - October 14, 2018

Nations League: Italy 0-0 Portugal - November 17, 2018

International Friendly: Italy 1-0 United States - November 20, 2018

Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Finland - March 23, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Italy 6-0 Liechtenstein - March. 26, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Greece 0-3 Italy - June 8, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina - June 11, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Armenia 1-3 Italy - September 5, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Finland 1-2 Italy - September 8, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Greece - October 12, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy - October 15, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-3 Italy - November 15, 2019

Euro qualifiers: Italy 9-1 Armenia - November 18, 2019

Nations League: Italy 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina - September 4, 2020

Nations League: Netherlands 0-1 Italy - September 7, 2020

International Friendly: Italy 6-0 Moldova, October 7, 2020

Nations League: Poland 0-0 Italy - October 11, 2020

Nations League: Italy 1-1 Netherlands - October 14, 2020

International Friendly: Italy 4-0 Estonia - November 11, 2020

Nations League: Italy 2-0 Poland - November 15, 2020

Nations League: Bosnia-Herzegovina 0-2 Italy - November 18, 2020

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland - March 25, 2021

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy - March 28, 2021

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Lithuania 0-2 Italy - March 31, 2021

International Friendly: Italy 7-0 San Marino - May 28, 2021

International Friendly: Italy 4-0 Czech Republic - June 4, 2021

Euro 2020: Turkey 0-3 Italy - June 11, 2021

Euro 2020: Italy 3-0 Switzerland - June 16, 2021

Euro 2020: Italy 1-0 Wales - June 20, 2021

Euro 2020: Italy 2-1 Austria - June 26, 2021

Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals: Belgium 1-2 Italy - July 2, 2021

Euro 2020 Semi-Finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (Italy win on pens) - July 6, 2021

Euro 2020 Finals: Italy 1-1 England (Italy win on pens) - July 11, 2021

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria - September 2, 2021

FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Switzerland 0-0 Italy - September 5, 2021

Image credits: Azzurri EN Twitter