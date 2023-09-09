'It’s in God’s & referee’s hands': Igor Stimac aims another dig at India-Iraq match fiasco

Indian Football team will be buoyed by their valiant performances against Iraq despite their defeat in the semifinal of 49th King's Cup in Thailand. The Blue Tigers will have the opportunity to restore their pride when they face Lebanon in a third-place play-off match at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai.

India to face Lebanon in a third-place play-off match

India managed to hold Iraq 2-2 in the regulation time, but their luck faded out in the penalty shootout as their opponent came on top and sealed a place in the final. However, questions were raised about the referee's decision to give away the second penalty as the replay showcased Sandesh Jhingan was facing the play at the time of the contact.

Iraq's both goals came from the spot and they will now face Thailand in the King's Cup final. India does have a well-built record against Lebanon, having not conceded a goal in the last three matches. They also got the better of the Middle East in the recently held SAFF Championship when they defeated them via a penalty shootout.

Igor Stimac took a subtle jibe at match officials

In the pre-match press conference, Igor Stimac took a subtle dig at the match officials. “I don’t want to put the pressure of result on them (players), it’s in God’s hands and referee’s hands," the Croatian coach said.

“Both teams are very competitive. I can see what Alex (Lebanon coach Aleksandar Ilic) is doing. I was there four years ago when I started my work in India. Many people could not understand at that time what was going on. But it’s a process. What Alex is doing with Lebanon is what we did four years ago and time is needed in football for coaches to teach their philosophy, and make players understand what kind of football they need to adjust to and how to execute it on the pitch. I just hope it’s a very competitive game from both sides and players on both sides enjoy it.”

The Indian Football team is set to face Lebanon for the third-place playoff game, and they will aim for a win in the clash.