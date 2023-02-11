It’s Lionel Messi Vs Kylian Mbappe Again As FIFA Announces Best Men's Player Finalists

World Cup 2022 winner Lionel Messi, 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, and 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema are the three players who have been shortlisted for the best men's player award. This award recognises the best performer in the men's game from the period of August 8, 2021, to December 18, 2022.

The winner of the award will be revealed at a ceremony in Paris on February 27, 2023. A total of 14 players were initially nominated for this award by a panel of experts. Out of these 14, three finalists were chosen by an international jury comprising the men's national team coaches, the men’s national team captains, football journalists, and the fans who voted on FIFA's official website.

Detail of how FIFA men's player finalists were shortlisted

According to a press release issued by FIFA's official website, the players were shortlisted based on the following criteria