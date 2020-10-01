UCL: It's Messi Vs Ronaldo As Barcelona Will Lock Horns With Juventus In Group G

It is now official. Two of the biggest football stars of this generation- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be locking horns with each other not in their national jerseys but for their respective football clubs- FC Barcelona and Juventus during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 season. The next edition of UCL gets underway from October 20, 2020.

First time ever

The UEFA Champions League had unveiled their official fixtures for the upcoming season on Thursday on their official Twitter handle. The Group G draw is what had stood out the most as Juventus and the Spanish club as well as former champions FC Barcelona were pitted in the same group.

Here's what the final draw of UCL 2020/21 looks like:

Most exciting group stage match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d7ynuEjPq3 — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2020



The summit clash will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 May 2021.

The winners of the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League group stage and also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2020–21 UEFA Europa League in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

Seven-time champions FC Bayern Munich will be defending their title.

Even the die-hard footie fans cannot wait to watch this mouth-watering clash. Here are some of the reactions:



