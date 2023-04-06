'It’s not Kylian Saint-Germain': Kylian Mbappe hits out at PSG over controversial video

It seems all is not well between Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The 24-year-old signed a three-year lucrative extension last summer with the French giants but the option to trigger the third-year contract lies completely with the player. In a recent event of incidents, the France national team captain hit back at his club.

Kylian Mbappe denounces PSG after controversial video

PSG launched a promotional video aiming at its supporters in a bid to support their renewal campaign and the soul and heart of that video are none other than Kylian Mbappe.

The distinct absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar have irked many supporters and Mbappe issued a statement claiming he loves the club but it’s NOT Kylian Saint-Germain.

'I just took part in the viewing of the club's resubscription campaign for the 23/24 season. At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day. I don't agree with this published video. That's why I'm fighting for rights to the individual image. PSG is a big club and a big family but it is especially not Kylian Saint-Germain. Sincerely. Kylian Mbappé'," the PSG superstar said on Instagram.

PSG news: Will Mbappe and Messi continue at Parc des Paris?

There has been constant talk regarding Mbappe and Messi's future at PSG. The president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Nasser Al-Khelaif, has stated that the club will spare no effort to retain Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's services. Two of the biggest superstars of world football, Messi and Mbappe are at crucial stages in their contracts. With Messi's contract expiring after the current season and Mbappe's having only twelve months remaining it will be interesting to see Paris Saint-Germain's course of action for the next few months.

We are lucky to have some of the best players in the world, who wanted to play for PSG despite receiving offers from other clubs,” Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying by Marca. We are working to keep them going. We are going to analyze what we are doing and make sure we can continue with them; we want to do things accordingly. We are not going to make mistakes.

Mbappe was recently named the captain of the France national football team and would lead the side in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.