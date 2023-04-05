Lionel Messi's future has been a hot topic for quite a while as the Argentine forward is unlikely to sign an extension with Paris Saint Germain as things stand. Messi has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs recently as his stock is on the rise with his contract up for expiry at the end of this current season. The 35-year-old hasn't assured anything as he is gauging all his options ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Messi transfer news: Leo Messi subject of a €400 million offer from Saudi Arabia

If reports are to be believed Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal have presented a lucrative offer which is said to be to the tune of €400 million per season. The offer could eclipse the money Al Nassr are paying to Cristiano Ronaldo currently should Messi accept the proposal. But the 35-year-old is still at its peak and Argentina's recent World Cup triumph did lift his stature to some extent.

According to the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, An offer from Al Hilal reached Messi's entourage. But Messi wants to continue his journey in Europe. He further added, without a sporting guarantee the forward would not make any further commitment to PSG as of now.

🚨 Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.



◉ Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe.



◉ Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send bid and open talks.



◉ PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees. pic.twitter.com/FVTDGs4eQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 4, 2023

PSG suffered back-to-back defeats in the Ligue 1 recently while they also crashed out of the Champions League following a defeat to Bayern Munich. Barcelona are also in the line to make an offer for a desirous reunion but the Spanish club needs to sort out their Financial fair Play criteria before indulging in any such claims.

The Saudi Pro League has been a desired destination for top players in the last few years and Ronaldo's arrival in the country has boosted Saudi Arabia's sporting scenes. Messi still has the charisma to enthrall the audience with his trickery on the pitch and Al Hilal want to cash in on the opportunity.