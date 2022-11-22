Jack Grealish Dedicates World Cup Goal Celebration To Young Fan With Cerebral Palsy: WATCH

Star English midfielder Jack Grealish kept his promise by dedicating his maiden FIFA World Cup goal celebration to a young fan diagnosed with cerebral palsy. The Manchester City player scored England's sixth goal in a convincing 6-2 victory over Iran. Following his goal, Grealish performed the shoulder waggle celebration after a 11-year-old by the name of Finlay Fisher wrote to him a letter.

Jack Grealish explains celebration after scoring against Iran

England midfielder Jack Grealish revealed that he performed the unique shoulder waggle celebration to honour a promise he made to 11-year-old fan Finlay Fisher. "I met young Finlay before about a month or ago. Got on, obviously, and really well with him. Him obviously, having cerebral palsy like my little sister as well so he asked me to do a celebration for him and luckily for him it came at the World Cup," said the 27-year-old.

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

"That's what it's all about. For me it's just doing a celebration, that will mean the world to him I'm sure. Especially me doing it at the World Cup, so Finlay, that one's for you," added the Manchester City star. Soon after Grealish honoured his promise, Finlay too has reacted to his 'dream coming true.'

"It feels like a dream come true," said Finlay while speaking on BBC Breakfast. "I can’t say how happy I am. I’ve still not got over it yet." Speaking of him meeting his idol, Finlay added, "I couldn’t believe it, I was star-struck. When you meet your idol, it’s like meeting Superman or Batman, you can’t imagine it. He wanted to come and see me in his spare time, so I really want to thank him for that."

Grealish was also praised by England coach Gareth Southgate, who explained the impact a player like he can have because of his popularity amongst the public. After understanding the reasoning behind Grealish's unique celebration, Southgate said, "He had a situation with his own sister that would mean he's very aware of the power he can have. He's a kind person, we're very fortunate, we work with a group of players who have a hunger to play. They're a pleasure to work with, they have a humility but they also think of others."