Jack Grealish to star for England? Man United legend makes Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Jack Grealish played wonderfully well in the international friendly against Austria on Wednesday. The Aston Villa player is going to play a key role for England in the upcoming Euro 2020. His brilliance on the ball and playmaking abilities have been applauded by many, including former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane. While speaking to ITV, Keane said, "He is the star man, he makes things happen. He has the courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. It is brave."

Jack Grealish has been outstanding this year for Villa, but his season he had to be cut short after a shin injury, which kept him out of the game for 3 months. It looked like Grealish would not make the England squad for the Euro 2020, but after featuring in the final 3 games of the season, Southgate decided to name him in the squad. Comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo will put some extra pressure on Grealish and he will have to live up to it and help England win the Euros this year.

Jack Grealish stats

Grealish scored 6 goals for Aston Villa this season and had 10 assists to his name. He created 14 big chances in the 26 Premier League games he featured in. The Villa player made his debut for the Three Lions in 2020 but is yet to score a goal for them. However, that is not a proper indication of his performances for them. In the friendly against Austria, Grealish played brilliantly well and won some pretty important freekicks for the Three Lions who won the game after Bukayo Saka's 57th-minute goal.

England team news

In the victory against Austria, the Three Lions suffered a major blow as their right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury in the final few minutes of the game, which will keep him out of the Euros. After all the speculation regarding his selection, England manager Gareth Southgate decided to go ahead and keep him in the squad. The Liverpool star started the game against Austria but eventually limped off in the final few minutes.

In his post-match interview, Southgate said, "Clearly it's not a good sign that he had to walk off and looked in some discomfort with it, but we will know more in the next 24-48 hours." England will play their final friendly against Romania on Sunday, June 6 after which they take on Croatia in their opening game of the Euros.

