Jack Grealish Transfer News: Man City Could Break PL Transfer Record With £100m Bid

As per the latest reports, Man City's £100m transfer bid for English midfielder Jack Grealish is expected to be accepted by Aston Villa. If the deal were to go through, a new Premier League transfer record would be set as Grealish's move would surpass the £89m Manchester United paid to Juventus to sign Paul Pogba in 2016. Meanwhile, the Cityzens are also reportedly interested in signing Grealish's England teammate Harry Kane.

Jack Grealish transfer news: Man City could break PL transfer record

Even though Aston Villa have not formally responded to Man City's offer for Jack Grealish, reports suggest that the club is now willing to allow their captain to leave Villa Park. Meanwhile, Dean Smith's side did reportedly offer Grealish a new and more lucrative contract earlier this summer, despite the English international only signing a five-year deal last September. While Aston Villa hoped to keep Grealish, it seems they were prepared for the 25-year old's departure as they filled the creative void by signing Emi Buendia for an initial £33m from Norwich City.

Manchester City are pushing to complete Jack Grealish deal “in the next few days”. Medical ready if total agreement will be reached with Aston Villa. 🔵 #MCFC



Official talks started two days ago with a deadline: agreement within next week or Jack will sign a new deal with #AVFC. https://t.co/UoqYU0ILzC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021

How much will Jack Grealish earn at Man City?

According to DailyMail, Man City are set to offer Jack Grealish more than £200,000 a week to sway him away from Villa Park. This will be a massive salary boost to his current contract as per which he reportedly earns £120,000 per week. Pep Guardiola's side are looking to sign the Aston Villa midfielder on a five-year contract.

Jack Grealish's stats for Aston Villa

Considering Jack Grealish's remarkable stats for Aston Villa, it is not surprising why the English international is perceived as one of the best players in the Premier League. In the 2020/21 season, Grealish scored six goals and 10 assists in just 26 Premier League matches. However, his figures were even more impressive in the 2019/20 season when he scored eight goals and six assists in 36 Premier League games. If the 25-year old were indeed to sign a contract with the Premier League champions, he could form a deadly partnership in the midfield with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden at the Etihad Stadium.