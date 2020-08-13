Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham Star In Dortmund's 6-0 Thumping Friendly Win Over Altach

Borussia Dortmund have begun their preparations for the upcoming season with aplomb, registering a 6-0 victory in a friendly against Austrian side Altach. Manchester United's long term target Jadon Sancho and Dortmund's most recent signing Jude Bellingham were the standout performers in the game, while the newly Twitter-verified Erling Haaland also bagged a brace.

Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham star for Dortmund

Jadon Sancho started the game with Jude Bellingham also included in the starting XI. The duo played the first half only as both were replaced in the second, with the scores already ticking at 3-0. Jude Bellingham, who was signed from Birmingham for a reported fee of £22 million linked up well with Haaland to set up Giovanni Reyna for the opener.

That was fun! Hopefully the first of many in black and yellow🤪🖤💛#JB22 pic.twitter.com/kNfY3w7st2 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 12, 2020

Haaland doubled Dortmund's goal tally from the spot after he was brought down inside the box. Later, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham combined to help Haaland bag his brace before the end of the first half. Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can and Julian Brandt added one goal each to end the game on a high without conceding any.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer saga rumbles on

The potential Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United has been far from smooth sailing with the two clubs locked in negotiations. Dortmund director Michael Zorc had recently commented that the club has planned the next season with the England international and he will continue with the Bundesliga outfit.

On being quizzed if Dortmund are in the process of offering a new contract amid the Jadon Sancho transfer complications, Zorc said: "Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

Man United transfer news: Fans still hopeful of transfer

Despite the statements from the Dortmund director, Man United fans are still hopeful of the Jadon Sancho transfer materialising, citing the fact that Zorc had made similar comments while handling the transfers of Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The main point of contention between Dortmund and Man United is the amount be paid in full, a stand also seen during Dembele's negotiation with Barcelona.

Image courtesy: Jude Bellingham Twitter