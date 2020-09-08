'Name's Bond, James Rodriguez' Joke Does The Rounds As Everton Land Colombian star

Premier League club Everton announced the signing of James Rodriguez on Monday as the Colombian completed his switch to Merseyside from Real Madrid. James Rodriguez signed a two-year deal with the Toffees and the club have the option to extend his deal for another season. It is reported that Everton spent around £20million for the services of Rodriguez to end his nightmare at Real Madrid but the jokes about the footballer’s name sent social media fans into a frenzy as the attacking midfielder drew comparisons to fictional British Secret Service agent, James Bond.

A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment.



Una nueva etapa y un nuevo desafío en mi carrera. Feliz, con muchas ganas de empezar, lleno de ilusión y compromiso.@Everton 💙 pic.twitter.com/JmPYoTP4u8 — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 7, 2020

Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

On Monday, Everton teased their fans with a GIF showing defender Yerry Mina dancing in celebration with the Colombian flag in the background. Everton captioned the GIF, “What’s happening Yerry?”, hinting at the arrival of Mina’s national compatriot. Within an hour of the teaser, Everton confirmed the arrival of James Rodriguez at Goodison Park.

James Rodriguez spoke to the club’s website and claimed that he was delighted with the move to join Everton. Rodriguez was initially signed by Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2014 following a splendid World Cup campaign that year and was then reunited with the Italian at Bayern Munich in 2017. Rodriguez explained that he is familiar with Ancelotti's style of play and stated that he is keen on winning trophies in the blue half of Merseyside.

👤 | The name's James. James Rodriguez... 😉 — Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2020

James Rodriguez James Bond headline does the rounds on social media

After completing the move for Rodriguez, Everton opted to have some fun with their fans on social media. In another post about the Colombian, Everton listed the trophies won by Rodriguez in his career and captioned it: “The name is Bond, James Rodriguez”, referring to the catchphrase used by fictional British Secret Service agent, James Bond. However, one fan was quick to point out that Everton had, in fact, copied the 'James Rodriguez James Bond' headline from a newspaper article when the Colombian was the star at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Rodriguez has won eight domestic league titles across four countries and won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid as well. At Porto, Rodriguez won the Europa League in 2011. He was also the Golden Boot winner at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, finishing as the top scorer in the competition after scoring six goals in five matches as Colombia reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

