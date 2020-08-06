Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez Set To Join Atletico In Cut-price €15-20m Deal

Despite the season yet to reach its conclusion, Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have begun dabbling in the transfer market. According to the latest roundup of LaLiga news, the two Madrid-based clubs have been negotiating for the James Rodriguez transfer, with the Colombian having suffered a major setback since his return to the Spanish capital after a two-season loan spell with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Also Read | Barcelona's Vidal questions Zidane's team selection, defends 'brother' James Rodriguez

LaLiga news: James Rodriguez transfer imminent after failing to impress Zidane

James Rodriguez was signed by Real Madrid for a reported fee of €69 million ($81 million) after his spectacular displays throughout the 2014 World Cup. The attacking midfielder displayed immense brilliance under Carlo Ancelotti but has failed to live up to the expectations of the subsequent manager, Zinedine Zidane, who lacks trust in the Colombian international.

La Liga 🏆... merecido título del equipo que siempre trabaja para darlo todo. pic.twitter.com/kjKxMvAvGx — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) July 17, 2020

After a two-season loan spell with Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez was touted as the next big thing to arrive at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, the injury to Marco Asensio paved way for his stay for a season more. Despite producing moments of brilliance, the midfielder lacked consistency and saw a reduction in his game time. However, with the season nearing its conclusion, the James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid reports have gained momentum.

Also Read | James Rodriguez lifts the lid on why he rejected a move to Manchester United in 2013

Football transfers: James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid to materialise soon?

A report by El Golazo de Gol confirms the James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid rumours. The report claims that Diego Simeone will be able to land the 29-year-old midfielder for as little as €15-20 million this transfer window. However, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, while speaking to Radio Marca, is unsure if the James Rodriguez transfer will materialise.

According to the president, the club boasts of a young squad. However, if the manager feels that a certain player will be beneficial for the club, then the board will make every possible effort to seal the transfer. Apart from Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Everton have also kept close tabs on the James Rodriguez transfer updates.

Also Read | James Rodriguez harbours dream of playing for Real Madrid's rivals Atletico Madrid: Report

LaLiga news: James Rodriguez's contract runs until 2021

After returning from an unconvincing spell in Germany, James Rodriguez failed to establish himself under Zidane this season. His injuries also proved to be a major cause of concern throughout the season. He went on to miss at least two months due to injuries. His contract runs until June 2021 and the Colombian is set to depart from the Bernabeu after he was left out of the squad to face Man City in the Champions League.

Also Read | Toni Kroos chooses Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 Real Madrid players in dream XI for farewell game

Image courtesy: James Rodriguez Twitter