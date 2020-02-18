Jamie Carragher Comically Patronises Roy Keane With Fresh Twitter Profile Picture

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane were called in by Sky Sports to pick an interesting team – a combined XI of Liverpool’s current champions-elect and Manchester United’s treble-winning team of 1999. With a surprising pick on the left side of the midfield, Jamie Carragher left his compatriot Roy Keane with a stumped expression. The Liverpool legend took full advantage of that expression and posted a hilarious status update.

Jamie Carragher's Twitter gets an update

Jamie Carragher had a decision to make on the left side of the Liverpool-Manchester United combined XI. With Sadio Mane in excellent form, Jamie Carragher was hard-pressed for the decision. Current Wales manager and Manchester United’s flying winger of yesteryear Ryan Giggs was the other man in contention. With club loyalty ultimately coming to the fore, Jamie Carragher picked Liverpool’s No. 10 Sadio Mane. Picking Sadio Mane over Ryan Giggs left Roy Keane befuddled, leaving a puzzled expression on the Manchester United legend’s face.

Gary Neville was the other player left out by Jamie Carragher. Roy Keane disagreed with that too. Trent Alexander-Arnold usurped Neville’s position, with Carragher justifying Alexander-Arnold’s influence over Liverpool’s proceedings this season as the primary cause. Virgil van Dijk was among the least-contested picks between the two.

Great win for Man Utd tonight on MNF! We then picked a combined team of MU99 & LFC20 & Roy not happy that I went with Mane over Giggs 🤷‍♂️ Roy also wanted Ronny Johnsen over VVD!! pic.twitter.com/hvFJqFDdlb — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 18, 2020

Ahead of the picks, Roy Keane flashed a defeated look as the host detailed Liverpool’s relentless charge at the Premier League this term.

However, Roy Keane will have a more joyous look on his face after the proceedings at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Some controversial rulings from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire meant that Manchester United completed a league double over Chelsea for the first time in the history of the Premier League. The win against Chelsea pulls Manchester United back in contention for the Champions League spots, especially with Manchester City now being handed a two-year ban from the competition.

