Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL 2021 Preview

Jamshedpur FC take on Mumbai City FC in their next Hero Indian Super League match on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium on February 20 with the kickoff slated for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live stream, playing 11, and other details of this ISL encounter.

Tonight, we come together as one. Tonight, we fight for our City.



Come on you Islanders! 💙#JFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 @etihad pic.twitter.com/8ATw0YEj2V — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) February 20, 2021

Seventh-ranked Jamshedpur FC are set to lock horns with Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City FC who are currently ranked 2nd in the ISL standings. Both teams are currently positioned on contrasting ends of the table and Jamshedpur FC will look to end the tournament run on a high as they are out of the race to the semi-finals. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will use this match to avoid any kind of slip-up that could dampen their chances of making it into the final four.

Also Read Own Goal Gives Wolves 1-0 Win Over Leeds In Premier League

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC team news: Predicted Playing 11

Jamshedpur FC - Rehenesh TP, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima, Aitor Monroy, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis.

Also Read Wolfsburg Consolidates Champions League Qualification Place

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read Madrid's Benzema To Miss Valladolid, Doubtful For Atalanta

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw during their previous head-to-head meeting in December last year as Nerijus Valskis's 9th-minute strike was canceled out by Bartholomew Ogbechhe within six minutes. While Jamshedpur will be content with a similar result on Saturday, the Islanders will be tempted to move back at the top of the table by registering three points before they take on Odisha FC. We expect Sergio Lobera's men to walk away with a win this time around as they look to bridge the 5-point gap separating them and table toppers ATK Mohun Bagan with both teams scheduled to face off in the last round of the group stage matches.

Also Read Delayed Trial Of Women V US Soccer Pushed Back To June 15

Prediction - Jamshedpur FC 1-3 Mumbai City