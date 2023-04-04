Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: How To Watch AFC Champions League Playoff

Mumbai City FC are taking on Jamshedpur FC in a crucial AFC Champions League playoff quarterfinal today at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. The winner of the match will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage. Jamshedpur FC are looking to make it to their first-ever AFC Champions League while Mumbai City FC look to make sure they reach the tournament for the second time. Here are all the details regarding the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC live-streaming, match details of the AFC Champions League playoff match today.

When will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC AFC Champions League qualifier start?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will begin from 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC AFC Champions League qualifier be televised?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed on Fancode website and app.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head to Head

In ther history of their rivalry Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other 12 times. Mumbai have won four times and Jamshedpur FC have won five times. The remaining three matches ended in a draw