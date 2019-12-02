Jamshedpur Vs NorthEast United Highlights: Triadis Strikes Late Winner To Rescue NEUFC

Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Monday, December 2. Panagiotis Triadis scored in the stoppage time for NorthEast United FC to deny Jamshedpur FC a chance to top the ISL table. Keep reading for Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United highlights and player ratings.

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United highlights

Jamshedpur FC were expected to dominate proceedings at home. Despite having more of the ball, the game was a relatively close affair with both sides spurning some great goal scoring opportunities. Sergio Castel put the home side ahead in the 28th minute after Farukh Choudhary fed him with an inch-perfect ball down the right flank. The Spaniard, with his fifth goal of the ISL campaign, almost sealed the game for Jamshedpur. However, a late equaliser for NorthEast United FC levelled the match in the dying minutes. Panagiotis Triadis scored for the second game in a row to maintain his side's unbeaten record in the league. The game ended at 1-1.

The draw sees Jamshedpur move to the second place in the table with 11 points after six games, while NorthEast United move to the fourth position with 10 points. Despite being unbeaten in the league, this was the fourth draw of the campaign for NorthEast United. They'd be glad that they managed to avoid a defeat, albeit in an exasperating game. As for Jamshedpur, their dominance did not yield the expected results but Antonio Iriondo's men would surely take a lot of positives from the game.

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United highlights: Almost a second one for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United highlights and player ratings

Jamshedpur FC

Subrata Pal (GK): 5.5/10

Robin Gurung: 7.5/10

Memo: 7/10

Tiri: 7/10

Narendar Gehlot: 7.5/10

Jitendra Singh: 6/10

Aitor Monroy: 7/10

Noe Acosta: 7/10

Farukh Choudhary: 6/10

C. K. Vineeth: 6/10

Sergio Castel: 7.5/10

Substitutes: Sumeet Passi: 6/10, Aniket Anil Jadhav: NA

NorthEast United FC:

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK): 6/10

Reagan Singh: 6.5/10

Wayne Vaz: 7/10

Mislav Komorski: 7/10

Rakesh Pradhan: 6/10

Jose David Leudo: 6.510

Khawlhring Lalthathanga: 6/10

Redeem Tlang: 6/10

Martin Chaves: 6.5/10

Panagiotis Triadis: 8/10

Asamoah Gyan: 7/10

Substitutes: Maximiliano Barreiro: 6/10, Milan Singh: 6/10

