Japan Defeats Germany 2-1 As The World Cup Sees Its Second Massive Upset In As Many Days

In the second massive upset, Japan on Wednesday stunned four-time champions Germany at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Japan beat Germany 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano. As seen in the game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, Germany scored a goal in the first half of the game to take a lead but Japan made a stunning comeback in the second half as they scored two back-to-back goals to register the victory.

As it happened

German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan scored the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute after Japan conceded a penalty to provide the European side with a vital lead. Gündoğan slotted the ball into the left-hand corner to put Germany 1-0 up. Japanese striker Ritsu Doan scored the equalizer in the 75th minute as he put the ball into the back of the net to put his side back on level. Takuma Asano provided Japan with the lead in the 83rd minute.

This is the first time Japan came from behind to win a World Cup match after having drawn two and lost 11 of their 13 matches when they had trailed before today's encounter. Japan created history with the win against Germany as they had never won a fixture against the four-time World Cup winners before their match on Wednesday. Germany, on the other hand, have for the first time since 1978 lost a World Cup match in which they led at half time.

