Following the win over South Korea, Brazil is all set to take on Japan in an international friendly on Monday. The match will begin live at 3:50 PM IST on Monday, June 6, at the Japan National Stadium. Japan come into this fixture following a 4-1 win over Paraguay last week and will look to secure a similar result in this fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, thrashed South Korea by a 5-1 margin and will look to repeat the performance. Ahead of the clash between 5-time world champions and the Asian powerhouse, here is a look at details regarding how to watch Japan vs Brazil via live streaming in India.

Japan vs Brazil: How to watch on TV?

Currently, no channel in India will telecast the Japan vs Brazil international friendly. The match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS in the US.

How to watch Japan vs Brazil via live streaming?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the Japan vs Brazil international friendly is not likely to be streamed by any official broadcaster. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST in India. However, live updates will be available on social media handles of both the teams.

In the UK, Japan vs Brazil will start at 10.20 a.m BST but doesn't have a live telecast or a streaming platform. In the US, Japan vs Brazil match will start at 6:20 AM ET and is likely to be streamed on beIN SPORTS XTRA. Meanwhile, the game will be streamed on ESPN2, Star + in Argentina, Bolivia and Ecuador and other South American countries. In Brazil, Globo and SporTV will stream the Japan vs Brazil match.

Where will Japan vs Brazil take place?

Japan vs Brazil international football friendly match takes place at the Japan National Stadium on Monday.

Japan vs Brazil team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently injured and will not be a part of the Japanese team. Yukinari Sugawara picked up a knock against Paraguay last week and has also been ruled out of the fixture. For Brazil, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Ederson Moraes are unlikely to feature in this game. Alisson Becker, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Fabinho, who rested against South Korea will be available for selection.

Japan vs Brazil predicted line-up

Japan predicted line-up: Daniel Schmidt; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Maya Yoshida, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Kyogo Furuhashi, Takumi Minamino, Takuma Asano

Brazil predicted line-up : Alisson Becker; Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Rodrygo, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar; Gabriel Jesus