Japan Vs Canada Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

Japan and Canada are all set to clash in an international friendly match in Dubai on Thursday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The marquee footballing event will kick off on November 20 in Qatar, where both Japan and Canada will be fighting for the prestigious trophy. Japan are placed in Group E of the FIFA World Cup and are accompanied by Spain, Costa Rica, and Germany.

On the other hand, Canada find themselves placed in Group F of the World Cup with opponents Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. The tournament will mark Canada’s second World Cup appearance, which comes after a long wait of 36 years. On the other hand, Qatar 2022 will also be the seventh successive appearance in the World Cup for Japan.

When will the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match begin?

The Japan vs Canada, international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 8:40am ET / 1:40pm GMT / 7:10pm IST.

Where will be the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match played?

The Japan vs Canada, international friendly match is slated to be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

How to watch the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will not be telecasted or streamed live in India. However, fans can get live updates about the game on the official social media handles of both teams.

How to watch Japan vs Canada, international friendly match in Canada?

The live streaming of Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will be available on fuboTV Canada and OneSoccer in Canada.

How to watch the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match in Japan?

The live streaming of the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will be available on NHK G TV in Japan. The match will begin at 10:40 PM local time in Japan.

How to watch the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match in USA?

Viewers in the USA can watch the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match on the free trial version of FuboTV. The match will begin at 8:40 AM ET.

Japan vs Canada, International friendly match: Full Squads

Japan‘s Full Squad:

Goalkeeper: Eiji Kawashima, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito

Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma, Kaoru Mitoma, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo

Forwards: Takuma Asano, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda

Canada’s Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St Clair

Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius

Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies

Japan vs Canada, International friendly match: Predicted starting lineup

Japan’s Predicted starting XI: Gonda; Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; W. Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Minamino, Kubo; Asano

Canada’s Predicted starting XI: Borjan; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Hutchinson; Laryea, Eustaquio, Kaye, Osorio; David, Larin