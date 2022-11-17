Japan Vs Canada Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

Quick links:
Image: @japanfootballassociation/Instagram/@canadasoccer/Instagram
Japan and Canada are all set to clash in an international friendly match in Dubai on Thursday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The marquee footballing event will kick off on November 20 in Qatar, where both Japan and Canada will be fighting for the prestigious trophy. Japan are placed in Group E of the FIFA World Cup and are accompanied by Spain, Costa Rica, and Germany.
On the other hand, Canada find themselves placed in Group F of the World Cup with opponents Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. The tournament will mark Canada’s second World Cup appearance, which comes after a long wait of 36 years. On the other hand, Qatar 2022 will also be the seventh successive appearance in the World Cup for Japan.
The Japan vs Canada, international friendly match is scheduled to begin at 8:40am ET / 1:40pm GMT / 7:10pm IST.
The Japan vs Canada, international friendly match is slated to be held at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.
Unfortunately, the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will not be telecasted or streamed live in India. However, fans can get live updates about the game on the official social media handles of both teams.
The live streaming of Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will be available on fuboTV Canada and OneSoccer in Canada.
The live streaming of the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match will be available on NHK G TV in Japan. The match will begin at 10:40 PM local time in Japan.
Viewers in the USA can watch the Japan vs Canada, international friendly match on the free trial version of FuboTV. The match will begin at 8:40 AM ET.
Japan‘s Full Squad:
Canada’s Full Squad:
Japan’s Predicted starting XI: Gonda; Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; W. Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Minamino, Kubo; Asano
Canada’s Predicted starting XI: Borjan; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Hutchinson; Laryea, Eustaquio, Kaye, Osorio; David, Larin