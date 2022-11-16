FIFA World Cup: Best Teams, Top Players, Format, Must-watch Ties, Injury Updates & More

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kickstart its proceedings on November 20, as fans wait with bated breath to catch the exciting action live. The tournament comes as a last chance for football stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to win the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy for their national teams. At the same time, youngsters like Kylian Mbappe, Phil Foden and others look to continue their route to the top of the footballing ranks.

Having said that, here’s a look at the best teams, top players, format, must-watch ties, injury updates, and more interesting details about the upcoming marquee event in the Middle East.

Best teams at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Brazil is the No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, consisting of superstars like Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Anthony, and others. Having picked the title for the last time in 2002, Brazil are being seen as favourite to pick their first title in two decades. It will be interesting to see how Neymar and team perform in the much-exciting tournament.

Belgium is the No. 2 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne leading the charge. However, Romelo Lukaku's injuries might come as a concern for the Belgian team.

The No. 3 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, Argentina are looking for their first World Cup title after the era of Diego Maradona. Heading into the first World Cup since Maradona’s death in November 2020, the Argentine team will be looking to continue their winning momentum. Messi led the squad to a Copa America title win last year

The French outfit is currently ranked No. 4 in the FIFA rankings and are the defending champions in the tournament. The French squad is being told to have the most depth, but several players have been injured. However, Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will look to provide a stellar campaign for the team.

Top players at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Lionel Messi - Riding high on the momentum he has gained while playing for PSG, Messi might end up becoming the all-time greatest footballer by performing in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 37-year-old Ronaldo is another top player at the World Cup, who will be looking to keep the recent indifferences with his club aside and power Portugal through a trophy win.

Kylian Mbappe - The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the most hyped up football youngsters in recent times. He will play the leading roll in France’s title defense. He is one of the top goal-scorers for PSG this summer.

Neymar Jr. - Despite being overshadowed by Messi and Mbappe at PSG, Neymar has emerged as one of the most exciting players of recent times.

Must-watch ties at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Argentina vs Mexico, November 26

Spain vs. Germany, Nov. 27

Iran vs. United States, November 29

Ghana vs. Uruguay, December 2

Injury updates ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

France-

N Golo Kante

Paul Pogba

Senegal-

Sadio Mane

Argentina -

Paulo Dybala