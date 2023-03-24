Japan Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly

Japan football team will take on Uruguay in the International Friendlies World match at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo Japan. The match will be played on March 24, 2023, and will start at 04:00 PM IST. This will be the first time that both countries will play an International football match after the FIFA World 2022 which was held in Qatar last year.

Japan had a fine campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and went to the Round of 16 of the tournament but was beaten by Luka Modric-led Croatia in the penalty shoot-out. Uruguay, on the other hand, was not able to move forward than the group stage and finished third in Group H consisting of Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana.

When and Where will the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay be held?

The International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo and the match will start at 04:00 PM IST.

How to watch and stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay in India?

Football fans in India cannot watch or stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay as it will not be telecasted on any TV channel or streaming platform.

How to watch and stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay in the UK?

Football fans in the UK cannot watch or stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay on the Eurosport Network and on the Eurosport app. The match will start at 10:30 AM BST.

How to watch and stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay in the US?

Football fans in the US cannot watch or stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay on the Fanatiz PPV app. The match will start at 6:30 AM EST.

How to watch and stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay in South America?

Football fans in South America cannot watch or stream the International Friendlies World between Japan and Uruguay on Vavel. The match will start at 6:30 AM Bolivia Time.

Japan vs Uruguay Head to Head

Japan and Uruguay till now have played eight matches in which the Japanese team won two whereas the Uruguay team won four matches. Two matches have ended in draws.