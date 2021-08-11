Javier Pastore Reveals PSG's Transfer Tactics To 'lure' Lionel Messi To The Club

After one of the biggest transfers gets etched into football history books with Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain for the next two seasons, Pastore opened up on the club's tactics to rope in the Argentine. Messi is expected to make €35 million net per season after tax with an option to extend for another. He has taken the number 30, which was also his first kit number at Barcelona, after it was reported that Neymar offered his number 10 to Messi but he refused to take it.

Messi joins a host of Argentinian players at PSG with the likes of Angel di Maria, Leandro Paredes, and Mauro Icardi but one former PSG player who will be missing out is Javier Pastore who played at the club from 2011 to 2018 before making a move to Serie A club Roma.

Pastore spoke to RMC Sport about how he was very confident of Messi signing with PSG because of the club's huge ambition to always grow and have the best players in the world.

“I was very confident that he would end up at PSG. The club’s ambition is always to keep growing and improving and to have the best players in the world. He has arrived. Now, at PSG, you have three of the five best players in the world there together. It’ll be fantastic to watch them – for France, for Ligue 1, and for everyone," said Pastore

Pastore reveals PSG transfer tactics

Pastore then went on to reveal PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi's transfer tactics as he would ask the Argentinian players to speak to Messi about Paris and what a beautiful city it is and how they had become a good team.

“When we were on Argentina duty, with Di María, president Nasser would always tell us to speak to him about how great Paris was, how it’s a beautiful city and a good team. But it was for a laugh.”

The Roma midfielder also spoke about how nice and calm Messi is and that he never used to talk initially but as he grew and realised his importance he started to take the initiative to become a leader.

“He’s really calm and very nice. I met him when he was young, at 23. He’s changed a lot. Before, he wouldn’t even speak in the dressing room. But with time he realised that he had an important role to play in the national team and had to talk to the other players. He gained in confidence, he’s more of a leader than before," Pastore added.

Messi opens up about his arrival at PSG

Following the arrival of Messi, the club released a statement in which the Argentine said, “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

(Image Credits: AP)