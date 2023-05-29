Jodi Alba And Busquets Receive Poignant Farewell From Fans As They Leave Barcelona - WATCH

FC Barcelona legends bid goodbye to their top footballers who dedicated most of their careers to the Catalan club. Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets received an emotional farewell at Camp Nou in their last-ever home game as Barcelona players gave them a guard of honor. Alba and Busquets, who have spent a combined 39 years with the club, are expected to leave Barcelona after their contract expiration at the end of the current campaign.

However, the Spanish players could re-unite in Saudi Arabia, as one club desires to sign Lionel Messi with a couple of his good friends. As the season is almost over, the players got to play out their last-ever game as Barcelona stars at home on Sunday in fixture against Real Mallorca.

How was Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets last game?

Barcelona has already won their 27th La Liga title a few weeks ago after defeating their city rivals Espanyol away from home. During that game they got attacked by away fans following their determination to celebrate on their pitch. The group paraded through the city. It meant that the campaign’s last games, in which Busquets and Alba both started versus Mallorca, could be used to honour the departing legends. The match was an easy win for the club, as Ansu Fati and Gavi scored beautiful goals. Xavi then gave Alba his moment of joy to say goodbye after substituting him at the 81st minute and leaving the athlete emotional.

After 1,181 appearances between them, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets say goodbye to Barcelona and Camp Nou 👏



Tears and standing ovations.



Legends.#LaLiga #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/po982hNeKd — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 29, 2023

Jordi Alba started his career at La Masia before moving to the Valencia Academy and later signed his professional contract with Barcelona 11 years ago. His €14 million transfer fee was nothing but a bargain as he made 450 appearances for the club in all tournaments over a decade. He has succeeded with six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys, and a Champions League. On the other hand, Sergio Busquets was substituted at the 85th minute with Xavi his former teammate replacing him with Eric Garcia. Busquets maintained his calm and turned over the captain’s armband, despite the fact that it may have been a more emotional farewell for the supporters this time.

Busquets had spent his entire career at the club since he joined the youth academy in 2005. He eventually became one of the best midfielders in the world and the most underrated player to grace the football field. He lifted 32 trophies, won the world cup with Spain and clutched 3 UEFA Champions League with Barcelona. With the last whistle, fans remained to eye the rest of the pair’s farewell as they marched trophies around and also received a guard of honor from their teammates.

Barcelona would face Celta Vigo in their next week away from home, and the players are unlikely to engage in in this fixture.