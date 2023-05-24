End Of Road For Jordi Alba At Camp Nou, Spanish Defender To Part Ways With FC Barcelona

The soccer world experienced a shockwave on Wednesday as Barcelona and Jordi Alba announced their agreement to terminate the Spanish defender’s contract at the end of the season. Jordi was signed to the La Liga club until the end of the 2023/24 season but as things stand now, he is leaving the club a year before. The 34-year-old joined the Camp Nou-based side back in 2012 and went on to represent the club in 458 games across competitions.

Despite being the key defender on the field, he also made goal-scoring contributions on every available opportunity. He went on score 99 goals for Barcelona, while also registering 99 assists. He was one of the most iconic defenders to play for Barca and was also known for partnering with the likes of Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi.

Jordi Alba: 6-time La Liga winner & one-time Champions League winner at Barcelona

Alba’s long list of achievements at the club include six La Liga titles, with the most recent one coming in the 2022-23 season. He also won the prestigious UEFA Champions League with Barcelona in the 2014-2015 season. While the club put out a long statement on Jordi Alba’s exit from the club, the footballer posted a video on social media.

READ MORE: Emi Martinez Wants Lionel Messi To Join Aston Villa, Proposes Lucrative Deal

Barcelona's statement on terminating Jordi Alba's contract

“Alba is the archetypical wing-back, and although he has always been a key part of the Barça defence, he will be best remembered for his speedy trademark runs down the wing. He has particularly excelled at knowing exactly when and how to do so. When Jordi Alba starts zooming in on the opposition's area, one always senses something is about to happen. His 91 assists are testimony of that.

READ MORE: Robert Lewandowski Makes Big Lionel Messi Claim

For many years, the man typically on the receiving end of those goal passes was Leo Messi. The two had an uncanny relationship. Alba and the Argentinian always seemed to know instinctively what the other was about to do, often creating goals out of nowhere.Sadly, however, it seems all good things have to end, and the curtain will be coming down on Jordi Alba's time at Barça in just a few weeks. We wish him well with his future plans, whatever they might be," an excerpt from Barcelona's statement read.