Jose Mourinho Becomes The 2nd Highest Paid Manager But Still Behind Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur agreed to a deal worth £15m-a-year with their new head coach Jose Mourinho making him the second highest-paid manager in the world ahead of the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Jurgen Klopp according to reports in British media.

Highest-paid managers: Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola

Guardiola - Man City (£20m)

Mourinho - Tottenham (£15m)

Simeone - Atletico (£13m)

Benitez - Dalian (£11.5m)

Cannavaro - Guangzhou (£10m)

Zidane - Real (£10m)

Conte - Inter (£9m)

Tuchel - PSG (£8m)

Valverde - Barcelona (£8m)

Klopp - Liverpool (£7m) — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho Tottenham deal

Jose Mourinho was without a club since leaving Manchester United in December 2018. But the "Special One" is now back to the Premier League to take the reigns at Tottenham Hotspur. It has emerged that Mourinho will earn almost double the wage of his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino after taking charge at the north London club on Wednesday.

Highest-paid managers: Jose Mourinho a £15m-a-year gamble?

Jose Mourinho's £15m-a-year salary sees him jump straight into the list of the game's highest earners at No 2. This is the first time in Tottenham's history that they have appointed a manager of Mourinho's pedigree - he has won 25 trophies in his managerial career - and it seems they have paid a hefty price.

Highest-paid managers: Jose Mourinho still lagging behind Pep Guardiola

However, Jose Mourinho is still behind his long-term rival Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City boss signing a new three-year contract extension in 2018 worth £20m per season. The Spaniard tops the list of the highest-paid managers in world football and has proven to be worth every penny after winning back-to-back Premier League titles at the Etihad.

Highest-paid managers: Other following Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Below Jose Mourinho in third place is Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. The Argentine has been in charge of the Spanish giants since 2011 and has won the LaLiga title in 2014. Simeone has signed a £13m-a-year contract and it runs until 2022. It should come as no surprise to see managers from the Chinese Super League in the list. Rafael Benitez taking home £11.5m a year is a much better deal for the Spaniard than having to deal with Mike Ashley at Newcastle United. Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane shares fifth place with Guangzhou's Fabio Cannavaro.

The rest of the top 10 is made of managers of European giants. Surprisingly, Jurgen Klopp is down at 10th and considering his side's rise to the top of European and domestic football some would argue he is worth more than the £7m-a-year salary he earns at Anfield.

Can Jose Mourinho Tottenham partnership work?

Winning the League Cup in 1999 & 2008 are the only honours #Tottenham has won in the Premier League era.



They last won the league in 1961 and the FA Cup in 1991.



Is #Mourinho the man to turn things around?



RT for YES. Like for NO. pic.twitter.com/jF1FQ3XtCx — Fardin Elias (@FardinElias) November 22, 2019

