Jose Mourinho Takes A Cheeky Dig At Manchester United, Chelsea During Tottenham Unveiling

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy shocked the world of football when the club announced the decision to part ways with long-time coach Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night. The next day, the chairman dropped another bomb when the North London club announced the appointment of a two-time UCL winning coach Jose Mourinho on a contract until 2023. In his first interview as coach of Tottenham Hotspur, Jose Mourinho took a dig at former employers Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho seems content with the squad at Tottenham Hotspur

“It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have."#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho takes a subtle shot at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho claimed that most of the times his 'former clubs' did not get the backing to field a lot of academy players in the past. Jose Mourinho said that he is lucky to be at Tottenham Hotspur, lauding the immense talent present within the current players in the senior squad. Jose Mourinho's first match in charge of the North London club will be against West Ham this weekend. Will the highly-rated Portuguese tactician be a success at Tottenham and guide them to their first trophy in the last decade or will he fail miserably?

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans hit back at Jose Mourinho

José Mourinho 🗣



“The main problem in my previous clubs is that you get into a system where the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these young players.”



Funny that. pic.twitter.com/oL5YxdMigw — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 20, 2019

Jose Mourinho takes first training session with Tottenham Hotspur senior players

Jose Mourinho at work, the boss of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club 👁️ pic.twitter.com/eoj2qe8QaN — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2019

