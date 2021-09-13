Jose Mourinho Celebrates 1000th Game With '50-metre Sprint' To Curva Sud: Watch

AS Roma left it late last night as Stephan El Shaarawy scored a minute into injury time to give them the lead as they move to the top of the Serie A table and build on their perfect start to the season. It was also Jose Mourinho's 1000th career match and what a way to win it. He was overjoyed by the goal and made a 50m sprint to run and celebrate with the players as they stood in front of the fans and celebrated.

Look what it meant to Jose Mourinho😱🔥🔥😂



I love this guy😆



pic.twitter.com/swLweiXhpN — Goats (@CR7LM30) September 12, 2021

It seemed to mean a lot of Mourinho and after the match, he admitted that during the week he was lying to people, telling them that the milestone of 1000 games was not a special occasion for him, but actually, it was, he said that it had a very special meaning for him ad he will remember it forever. Mourinho was quoted by AS Roma's official website as saying:

Because during the week I was lying to people, telling everyone this wasn’t a special game – perhaps I was trying to convince myself as well. But actually, it was – this game had a really special meaning for me. And I am sure I will remember it for the rest of my life because my 1000th game as a coach was this one. I didn’t want to lose it, and I was very scared of having that be my lasting memory of the moment. So I was lying to everyone beforehand. It was a very special feeling.

Mourinho feels like a child

Mourinho then said that on the day he did not feel 58 years old but almost like a teenager. He also apologised for the way he celebrated to the Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi and congratulated him and his players for the way they played.

Mourinho was then asked about this first sprint to the Curva Sud, to which he hilariously compared his sprint to that of Marcell Jacobs, the current 100m Olympic gold medalist.

If anyone thinks I'm getting a bit old, I've proven I'm still in good shape with that sprint, I was like (Marcell) Jacobs!

(Image: AP)