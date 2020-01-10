Tottenham Vs Liverpool: Jose Mourinho Could Mirror Solskjaer's Gameplan For Liverpool Game

“Quality as a team to play against a low block,” was the insight Jose Mourinho offered after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United earlier this season. A late goal from Adam Lallana saved Liverpool the blushes at Old Trafford late in October. With Jose Mourinho analysing the game from the Sky Sports box, it is possible that Mourinho will employ the same tactics as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Liverpool visit North London this weekend in the Premier League.

🗣 - "They have some limitations against teams that play low-blocks."



Did Jose Mourinho's analysis of Manchester United's draw with Liverpool in October on Sky Sports reveal how he might set his Tottenham team up against the Premier League leaders on Saturday? 🤔🛡 pic.twitter.com/IVDtcvV34i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 9, 2020

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Mourinho’s game plan revealed?

"I think he didn't like the menu," Mourinho said after hearing Klopp's post-match comments. "He likes meat and he got fish. He was not happy,” Jose Mourinho was heard saying after the game.

The Tottenham manager pointed out that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set up Manchester United in a way that deprived Liverpool of their usual high-flying style. The Reds had to settle for a draw at Old Trafford. It was the only time Liverpool dropped points in the Premier League this season.

With Harry Kane out injured and the full-back duo of Ben Davies and Danny Rose also major doubts for the game against Liverpool, Jose Mourinho could opt to emulate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics when Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to North London.

Interestingly, Tottenham are reportedly looking to secure a move for AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek to replace Harry Kane in the interim. However, Jurgen Klopp will have a wealth of attacking options for the game against Tottenham.

Liverpool could thwart Tottenham's ‘parked bus’ approach with Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino

New signing Takumi Minamino is available for selection after making his Liverpool debut during the FA Cup game against Everton. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also featured in that game. It means that both Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain could make the bench for the trip to Tottenham.

Joel Matip was pictured in training earlier this week while Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri could also be nearing a return for Liverpool. James Milner, however, is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the FA Cup win against Everton.

