Is Antonio Conte Secretly Helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Clear Manchester United's Deadwood?

Manchester United captain Ashley Young is nearing the exit door. On the other hand, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan are keen on signing the full-back. Young is the third Manchester United player to be linked with an Inter Milan move after the Nerazzurri signed striker Romelu Lukaku. Reports suggest that Antonio Conte’s side are ready to offer Ashley Young an 18-month deal if he signs in January. However, it is unclear if Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will allow him to leave this month.

Ashley Young has said yes to a move to Inter Milan. #mufc [Sky Italia] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 7, 2020

Antonio Conte helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rebuild Manchester United

It seems like Manchester United and Inter Milan are enjoying a good working relationship. Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Antonio Conte are looking to rebuild their squads. Conte went big on securing long-term target Romelu Lukaku. He repaid the Italian’s trust by amassing 14 goals in 18 Serie A games this season. Alexis Sanchez was the next Manchester United player Antonio Conte signed, albeit on loan. His Inter career was short-lived and he played only four games before suffering an ankle injury.

Is Antonio Conte Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's secret agent?

Antonio Conte is now reportedly looking to add Ashley Young to his squad. The former Aston Villa winger can play on either wing as a full-back or further upfront. Inter are also linked to signing midfielder Nemanja Matic from Manchester United. It is possible that four Manchester United rejects could line up at Inter Milan soon. If the deal materialises, Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a lot to thank Antonio Conte for. Antonio was linked with the top job before Solskjaer was appointed as a manager. With his preferred choice of players at Inter Milan being the ones that didn't fit at United, one can imagine what would have happened had Conte been appointed as the manager of the Red Devils.

