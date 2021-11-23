Jose Mourinho Gifts €800 Shoes To Roma Teenager, Afena-Gyan's Reaction Is Priceless; WATCH

Even though AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho is often associated with getting involved in controversies, he does have a genuine side to him that often goes unnoticed.

In a recent instance, the Portuguese manager delivered on his promise when he bought rising talent Felix Afena Gyan a pair of €800 shoes that the footballer wanted. The 18-year old scored a fantastic brace against Genoa on Sunday to help the Giallorossi defeat their Serie A rivals 2-0.

Jose Mourinho gifts Felix Afena Gyan a pair of shoes

In the video seen below, Jose Mourinho can be seen honouring his promise by gifting Felix Afena Gyan the pair of shoes he wanted. It can be seen how delighted the Ghanian youngster is to receive the shoes as he gives the Portuguese boss a big hug as a sign of acknowledgement. The 18-year old then also wear the shoes and shows some dancing skills towards the end of the video.

Jose Mourinho honours promise.



Delivers €800 boot to Felix Afena Gyan 😆 ❤ pic.twitter.com/jBcVPFDAtn — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho explains why he gifted Felix Afena Gyan the shoes

While speaking at his post-match interview, Jose Mourinho said, "I had promised to buy Felix the boots he really likes, which are really expensive, they cost €800, so he ran over and told me not to forget! Tomorrow morning, the first thing I do is buy him the boots." The 18-year old Ghanian was extremely impressive in AS Roma's 2-0 win over Genoa as he scored two goals, including a stunner from outside the box, as seen in the video below.

The 58-year old coach then hilariously addressed Primavera, who is AS Roma's youth team, that Felix will stay with them long after such an impressive cameo.