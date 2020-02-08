Union Budget
Jose Mourinho Goes Bald In Fresh Trim As Tottenham Manager Goes The Pep Guardiola Way

Football News

Premier League: Six years after criticizing current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for his bald look, Jose Mourinho himself has now decided to go bald.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jose Mourinho

The 'Jose Mourinho fresh trim' story will seemingly be fodder for many headlines this week. The Tottenham Hotspur manager went for a bold and bald look after visiting luxury barbers Haks & Oscar in Chelsea this weekend. Jose Mourinho's bald look is eerily close to the look sported by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. 

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Jokes About What It Would Take For Real Madrid To Prize Kevin De Bruyne Away

Jose Mourinho fresh trim: Tottenham manager pulls a Pep Guardiola

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the former Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, and Real Madrid manager has shaved his head. Back in 2006, during his time at Chelsea, Jose Mourinho sported a shaved head look. He said it showcased how his Chelsea side were "ready to go to war." Chelsea then went on to win nine of their opening 11 Premier League fixtures after the Jose Mourinho bald look first came to the fore.

During his second stint at Chelsea, the Jose Mourinho bald look was once again on show in the 2012-13 season. The Portuguese reportedly used Fernando Torres' clippers to cut his hair. This particular makeover then yielded a run of eight wins in Chelsea's next ten Premier League games.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

The following year, Jose Mourinho ditched the bald look and opted to retain his head of hair. However, the Portuguese then took to criticizing Pep Guardiola for sporting a bald look. In 2014, Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying, "If you enjoy what you're doing, you don't lose your hair. He's got a bald head. Guardiola does not enjoy football."

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Tottenham fans will be hoping that third time's the charm for the North London side. Tottenham Hotspur are currently four points off the Champions League places with 37 points. Buoyed by the Jose Mourinho bald look, Tottenham will be aiming to finish in the Champions League spots in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge. 

Also Read | Pep Guardiola And The Dark Cloud Of The "Chequebook Manager"

Published:
COMMENT
