Jose Mourinho Handed One-match Ban From European Competition For Spurs' Late Kick-off

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been banned from European competition for one match. This was officially confirmed by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). Meanwhile, Goal.com had reported that this decision has been taken as Spurs were late to kick-off in their 0-1 defeat against Royal Antwerp on October 29. After investigation, Mourinho was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month.

'Mourinho was found to be responsible for the late kick-off': Reports

After investigation, Mourinho was found to be responsible for the late kick-off at Bosuilstadion in Antwerp last month.

As per a report in Goal.com, the suspension has been deferred for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision.

Apart from Tottenham manager's one-match ban, Spurs have also been fined 25,00 euros for being responsible for the late kick-off. An additional fine of 3000 euros was also levied on them for violating the UEFA equipment guidelines.

READ: Real Madrid Edge Crvena Zvezda 73-67 In Round 8 Of The Euroleague

Tottenham Hotspurs upcoming fixtures

The North London-based football outfit are currently placed at the top of Group J in the Europa League. Their next match will be against Ludogorates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 27.

Coming back to their EPL fixtures, the Hugo Lloris-led side are at the second position behind Leicester City with 5 wins and 17 points from the eight matches that they have played so far. They are just one point behind 'The Foxes' (18 points). Spurs, who had finished as the runners-up last season would be hoping to gain momentum as the season progresses and go a step ahead and lift their first-ever EPL title. The two-time UEFA Cup winners will next be seen in action against the four-time Premier League champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 21.

READ: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Might Miss Egypt's Next Fixture

(With ANI Inputs)