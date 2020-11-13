Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Might Miss Egypt's Next Fixture

Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed on Friday. The 28-year-old is currently on national duty amid the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifications. The EFA has informed that Salah is asymptomatic and is coordinating with the team doctor.

In a statement released on Friday, the EFA said, "The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool was infected with the coronavirus, while other members of the team tested negative and our international star underwent the medical protocol after coordinating the doctor of the team. Our is subject to further checks during the coming hours."

READ | Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Could Miss Three Months Of Next Season

With Salah contracting COVID-19, the Liverpool forward is likely to miss the Premier League fixture against Leicester City on November 21 and Champions League game against Atlanta on November 25. Apart from Sala, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri are amongst other Liverpool players that have been sidelined due to the COVID-19.

READ | Salah Scores 3, Liverpool Beat Leeds 4-3 In Premier League Thriller

Salah to miss three months of action?

As per certain reports, Mohamed Salah might miss a large chunk of Liverpool's 2020-21 campaign due to international call up. As the national sides are allowed to take three players over the age of 23 to the Tokyo Olympics, Mohamed Salah is all but guaranteed to travel with Egypt to next year's tournament. Moreover, with the African Cup of Nations being pushed to January - February 2021, Salah might miss playing in Red for 3 months. Jurgen Klopp may also have to cope without Sadio Mane and Naby Keita if they are chosen to represent Senegal and Guinea in the AFCON.

READ | Mo Salah Dresses As A Superhero From The Incredibles For Daughter, Wins Fans Over

Egypt Under-23s boss Shawky Garib told Ahram Online that the team's technical staff and the Egyptian Football Association are aiming to call up Mohamed Salah for the Olympics. "Salah is a world-class player and I hope that he will be able to play with us in the Olympics." Garib backed up his stance by pointing to Neymar's involvement in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, helping the nation to a gold medal.

READ | Mo Salah Rescued homeless Man Who Was Being Harassed After Arsenal Game, Gave Him £100