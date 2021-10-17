Jose Mourinho Pours Cold Water On Newcastle United Links; '100% Focused On AS Roma'

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho gave his response to Newcastle United links after former England defender Danny Mills suggested he would be the ideal coach to replace Steve Bruce at St James' Park. The Portuguese boss dismissed suggestions and made it clear that he is committed to Roma.

Ever since the Newcastle takeover was completed by the Saudi Arabia backed consortium, Public Investment Fund (PIF), purchasing the Magpies for £305 million, rumours have surfaced that Bruce could be sacked.

Speculations suggest that the new owners are looking for a top manager who can help Newcastle return to European football. Mourinho can be an ideal replacement given his close relationship with one of Newcastle's finest managers, Bobby Robson, and his exceptional track record as a manager.

Jose Mourinho responds to Newcastle United links

While speaking to reporters ahead of AS Roma's much-awaited clash against Juventus, Jose Mourinho dismissed speculations of a return to the Premier League with Newcastle, as he said,

"I have nothing to say about Newcastle. I worked with Mr. [Bobby] Robson [at Barcelona], one of the greatest in the history of the club, and I have always had a connection with those people and that city that I know well by now. But nothing more. I am 100 per cent focused on the project with Roma-Friedkin."

🗣 "It's been a crazy few days for the football club but from my perspective, I've just been really happy for the fans because they've waited a long time for this. The club deserves to be in a better position than what it is."@IsaacHayden65 🙌⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dEn21h2IKe — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 15, 2021

Mourinho was asked about his links to Newcastle after former England international Danny Mills claimed that the Portuguese coach would be the best-suited choice to take over as Magpies boss. Mills told talkSPORT,

"If you're talking about being given money to build a team and be relatively successful, I'd go with Mourinho. If you give Jose enough money and allow him to do what he wants to do, he will guide you to success quicker than probably anyone else. Newcastle can go slowly and survive this season. Next season finish in the top half, then top six."

Premier League standings update: Newcastle in 18th place

In the past few seasons, Newcastle United's primary aim has been to survive in the Premier League, and fans do not expect much different this season. However, with Saudi backed PIF taking over Newcastle, fans can be excited about the future as the Magpies might be able to attract the world's best talents. However, for now, it remains to be seen if Steve Bruce is given a chance to prove his worth.