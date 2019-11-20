Jose Mourinho Salary: Here's How Much Tottenham's New Manager Will Earn

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday night and announced the arrival of Jose Mourinho the very next morning. Jose Mourinho last managed Manchester United in the Premier League and is set to start his new challenge at his third English club as a manager. The Portuguese after joining the London-based club stated that he is excited to join a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. However, getting hold of the "Special One" does not come cheap.

Also Read | Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci Signs New Contract With The Old Lady Until 2024

Jose Mourinho salary at Tottenham

According to Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho will be earning double of what Mauricio Pochettino used to make as the decided salary sums up to £15m-a-year. Tottenham Hotspur new coach has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the club and is reported to earn around £290,000-a-week. However, it is believed that Mourinho's old rival Pep Guardiola makes more money from managing Manchester City. Pep Guardiola reportedly earns £20 million-a-year - excluding bonuses. Pep Guardiola signed a new contract with the blues in 2018 till the summer of 2021. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is known to earn £7m-a-year at Anfield.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

Initial talks between Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho's agent began over three weeks ago ✍️https://t.co/bmcjgfd1aT — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Luis Enrique Has Been Reappointed As The Head Coach Of The Spanish National Team

Jose Mourinho after his appointment revealed that the quality in Tottenham's squad and youth academy has got him excited. He added that working with talent has attracted him the most. Spurs chairman Levy added that Jose Mourinho is one of the most successful managers in football. Levy stated that Jose Mourinho has a wealth of experience and he can inspire teams and he is also a great tactician.

⚪️ Jose Mourinho’s upcoming fixtures as @SpursOfficial manager:



📅 4th December

🔴 @ManUtd

🏟 Old Trafford



📅 22nd December

🔵 @ChelseaFC

🏟 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



💥 Expect fireworks. pic.twitter.com/XAhvy2L86S — SPORF (@Sporf) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Karim Benzema Is The Best Striker In The World Right Now: Eden Hazard