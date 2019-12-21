Jose Mourinho To Face Off Against Frank Lampard In London Derby: Where To Watch

Jose Mourinho-led Tottenham Hotspur will go up against Chelsea, who are only three points ahead of their London counterparts. The meeting between both the London teams has garnered huge attention in the last couple of years, but this year there will be extra spice to the whole affair. Jose Mourinho will go up against his former player - Frank Lampard - who was appointed as Chelsea coach earlier this season after a successful stint with Derby County. Here is our take on both teams along with the live streaming details for the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho pledges his allegiance to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Chelsea clash

"This is not about what I gave to my previous club, this is about what I can give to my club. So, for me, there is only one club. My club. Tottenham."



📲 Watch Jose's pre-Chelsea interview exclusively on the Spurs Official app.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 20, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live streaming details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The match is set to kick-off on Sunday, December 22 at 10:00 PM IST. Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League game on Hotstar.

Jose Mourinho on former player-turned-coach Frank Lampard

Mourinho on #Lampard: "I think our feelings will be forever. I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday." #TOTCHE #THFC #CFC pic.twitter.com/M7BUul1kTB — 1hrsportmedia (@1hrSPORT) December 21, 2019

