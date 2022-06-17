Jose Mourinho Wants Gareth Bale To Join AS Roma Post Real Madrid Exit: Reports

Welsh football captain Gareth Bale ended his nine-year-long spell with the Spanish giants Real Madrid after the club picked up their record 14th UEFA Champions League title last month. Following the Champions League triumph, Bale returned to his national team for the World Cup Qualifiers game against Ukraine, which they ended up winning by 1-0 and qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after 64 years. With the World Cup scheduled to commence in less than six months' time, Bale would be hopeful of joining a club and be in prime form heading into the biggest tournament in international football.

Meanwhile, as per Football Espana, Calciomercato reported that the AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to have the 32-year-old in his squad on a free transfer. It also appears that even Bale is open to linking up with Mourinho again, a year after their spell together at Tottenham Hotspurs during the 2020/21 season. However, reports also claimed that even Tottenham are interested in bringing the player back into their team for a third spell in North London.

Will Gareth Bale accept Jose Mourinho's offer?

At the same time, Premier League teams Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also understood to be interested in the deal. However, Bale’s success under Mourinho during the 2020/21 season, might lead Bale to regroup with him, as he scored a total of 17 goals across competitions that season. If Bale accepts the offer, it might provide Mourinho with another option at the top, alongside former Chelsea player Tammy Abraham.

Bale warmed the bench for most of the 2021/22 season as he battled a knee injury. He played only five La Liga games in the season and scored on one occasion while failing to contribute during the two Champions League games. Having joined Real Madrid in 2013 following a transfer from the Spurs, Bale became a popular player, courtesy of his sheer pace.

He played a total of 258 games in his career for Madrid and has returned with 106 goals and 67 assists. During his stint at the Spanish club, he picked up the UCL title a total of five times, the La Liga title thrice, and the four FIFA Club World Cup titles. At the same time, he won many other trophies with Real Madrid, like the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, and many more.

