JPN Vs TAJ Dream11: Japan Vs Tajikistan Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Japan take on Tajikistan in their upcoming World Cup 2022 Qualifiers clash on Monday, June 7. The international clash is set to be played at the Suita City Football Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the JPN vs TAJ Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Tajikistan National Team arrives in Japan ahead of second round Asian qualification match for the FIFA World #football https://t.co/UHWPO3Pjus — jfa_en (@jfa_en) June 7, 2021

JPN vs TAJ Match Preview

Japan will start the game as the top-ranked team on the AFC 2nd Round Group F qualification table having recorded six wins from six matches. Heading into the game following an unbeaten run across the World Cup qualifying campaign, the hosts have been one of the most defensively solid teams so far recording six clean sheets and not conceding a single goal so far. They will enter the match brimming with confidence having recorded a massive 10-0 win over Myanmar in their previous outing. Currently holding a narrow eight-point lead over Tajikistan, the hosts will look to extend the gap and aim at getting a massive 11 point lead over their opponents by recording three points in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

Tajikistan on the other hand will head into the game as the second-ranked team on the AFC 2nd Round Group F qualification table. The visitors will head into the game after playing out a 2-2 draw away against Thailand in their recent outing. With three wins one draw and two losses from 6 matches in the AFC 2nd Round Group F qualification table., the visitors find themselves holding 10 points against their name. Entering the match as the team on the 2nd spot the visitors will look to bridge down the eight-point gap separating them and Japan by recording a win over their opponents at the Suita City Football stadium.

JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - Y. Osako or E. Pandzshandbe

Vice-Captain - T. Minamino or I. Zoirov

JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - R. Yatimov

Defenders – D. Ergashev, N. Ueda, M. Safarov, S. Sakaki

Midfielders – E. Pandzshandbe, D. Kamada, I. Zoirov, K. Furuashi

Strikers – Y. Osako, T. Minamino

JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Prediction

Japan will head into the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a routine victory over Tajikistan on Monday.

Prediction- Japan 2-0 Tajikistan

Note: The above JPN vs TAJ Dream11 prediction, JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Team and JPN vs TAJ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result