Juan Mata Highest Paid Sub In Premier League, Earned £5.3 Million To Sit On The Bench

Premier League boasts off some of the hefty wage bills encompassing the top clubs. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United pay extensively to its players. Several players, despite earning exorbitantly, do not get regular game time and rather languish on the bench, with Man United's Juan Mata being the highest paid substitute in the Premier League.

Juan Mata is the highest paid substitute in the Premier League

Juan Mata tops the list of highest-paid substitutes in the Premier League. The Spanish midfielder earned a total of £5.3 million ($6.7 million) in sync with his contract at Man United, despite the limited game time. Juan Mata, now 32, has played a mere 19 games in the Premier League so far, managing 752 minutes throughout the season.

During this period, he has failed to score for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but did register two assists to his credit. Having joined the Old Trafford outfit in 2014 from Chelsea, Juan Mata's contract with Man United runs until June 2021.

Juan Mata has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the past season. Recent reports suggest that the Spanish midfielder is set to bring an end to his six-season stint with Man United, with a move to Turkey on the cards. According to a report by news outlet Sansursuz Futbol, Turkish side Fenerbahce are keen on roping in the 32-year-old this transfer window.

Joao Cancelo earned £4.3m while on Man City bench

Apart from Juan Mata, Man City's Joao Cancelo and Liverpool's Adam Lallana also make it to the list. Having secured a move to the Etihad from Juventus last summer, Cancelo has failed to cement his spot in the starting line up. Despite being a key player in Juventus' Serie A campaign last term, the Portuguese defender has managed 19 appearances in the Premier League, with a total of 1,114 minutes. He earned £4.3 million ($5.4 million) while on the Man City bench throughout the course of the season.

Adam Lallana makes it to the list

Adam Lallana has seen a downfall in his time on the field for manager Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder has been out of favour for the German tactician barely making it to the starting line up. Having played 15 games in the Premier League, he has racked up just 373 minutes of game time. He earned £3.4 million ($4.3 million) for his time on the bench throughout the season and looks to be on his way out of the club soon.

Image courtesy: Juan Mata Instagram