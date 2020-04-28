Juan Mata: Man United Star Connects To Passionate Fans Via Honest, Straightforward Blog

Manchester United star Juan Mata celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The former Spanish international continues to be a fan favourite at all his previous clubs, while his charitable contributions make him one of the most likeable footballers. Mata maintains a good bond with fans through his One Hour Behind blog and the Juan Mata Foundation.

Juan Mata birthday: Man United star's Common Goal and the Juan Mata Foundation

Man United star Juan Mata is well regarded for his philanthropic work and pledged his support to The Common Goal, where the former Chelsea man contributes 1% of his wages to charity. In his article in the Players' Tribune, Mata asked other football stars to join the initiative and it has seen the likes of Mats Hummels, Jurgen Klopp, Eric Cantona, Serge Gnabry, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan join the initiative. EA Sports also joined Juan Mata's The Common Goal initiative and donated $200,000 in support of the project and its capacity to drive progress towards achieving the UN Global Goals with the aid of football.

Happy birthday to The Nicest Man In Football™️ 🥳



We hope you have a great day, @JuanMata8! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OUz0owIzR6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2020

Juan Mata blog: Man United star's One Hour Behind blog

Man United star Juan Mata has struck a chord with his fans with his One Hour Behind blog. The Juan Mata blog is an honest assessment of the Spaniard's thoughts. Juan Mata generally writes a long piece before a game and has also expressed his disappointment when Man United fail to win a game.

The former Chelsea man had posted a seven-word piece on the Juan Mata blog after Man United failed to qualify for the Champions League after their loss to Huddersfield. The Juan Mata blog also features a Mata TV segment where the Spaniard posts Challenges, Soccer schools, Vlogs and more. The Man United star also interacts with fans on social media and recently promised a young goalkeeper a training session with him after watching his clip on Twitter.

