Julian Nagelsmann Reveals Real Madrid Approached Him To Replace Zinedine Zidane In 2018

After achieving the Champions League three-peat with the victory against Liverpool in 2018, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane resigned, compelling the club to look for a manager to lead the record European Cup champions. RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was then at the helm at Hoffenheim was one of the surprise choices for Los Blancos, with the 33-year-old now revealing his decision to turn down the Spanish giants when they came calling two years ago.

Julian Nagelsmann reveals Real Madrid offer to replace Zinedine Zidane

Nagelsmann has revealed that Real Madrid were looking at the possibility of roping him in at the Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking to the media ahead of RB Leipzig’s Champions League game against Atletico Madrid, he claimed that he exchanged phone calls with the club's representatives but decided not to take up the top job at Real Madrid. On being quizzed further on his reasons for declining the LaLiga champions, Nagelsmann asserted that he followed his belief that joining Real Madrid was not the right step in his managerial career at the time. The RB Leipzig manager had a good chat with the club's director Jose Angel Sanchez, but the duo agreed to speak in the future if the club needed a coach and he was available.

Julian Nagelsmann not underestimating Atletico Madrid

🗣️ #Nagelsmann: "We will have to be patient against @atletienglish. They are brilliant at the back, attack at a high tempo and create an overload in the opponent's box. We need to be wary of that!"



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/WM8wVilPiq — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) August 8, 2020

RB Leipzig are up against Atletico Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League. The former Hoffenheim boss is not underestimating his opponents’ defensive abilities ahead of the game. Julian Nagelsmann claimed that Diego Simeone’s defensive tactics were the first thoughts that clicked when his team were paired against Los Rojiblancos. He asserted that his players will need to be efficient in the final third to threaten their opponents, though they will have to do so without Timo Werner.

Julian Nagelsmann's successful stint with Hoffenheim

Having taken over Hoffenheim prematurely in February 2016, Julian Nagelsmann played an instrumental role in avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga. At the time of his takeover, the club were languishing in 17th in the league. Nagelsmann’s Hoffenheim won seven of the 14 remaining league games to finish one point above the relegation playoff spot. The very next season, he guided his team to a fourth-place finish, bagging the club's first-ever Champions League qualification.

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter