Jurgen Klopp 'creating Superstars, Not Just Buying Them' Claim Backed By Forbes Report

Earlier this week, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that Liverpool weren't buying superstars . They were rather making them. His comments, however, received some backlash on social media. A number of Premier League fans pointed out the hefty purchases of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson for then-world record fees for their position. The likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita also put a dent in Liverpool's finances. However, a Forbes report has now backed Jamie Carragher's claims.

Premier League: Forbes report details massive increase in Liverpool's squad worth

According to a Forbes report, the season Jurgen Klopp took charge at Anfield, Liverpool's squad was worth an estimated £360 million. With the likes of Joe Allen, Alberto Moreno, Simon Mignolet and Christian Benteke in the squad, an estimate of £360 million appears respectable.

However, after their Champions League triumph, the magnitude of Liverpool's squad worth more than tripled. In 2019, the Forbes report stated that Liverpool's squad was worth an estimated £1.83 billion. With just three £50 million+ purchases over the years, the estimate of £1.83 billion is, by all means, staggering.

Jurgen Klopp has long been heralded for his talent to nurture the players to take the next step. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Mario Gotze and Robert Lewandowski were the beneficiaries of the German's excellent man-management skills at Borussia Dortmund. At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp seems to have taken another step in man-management himself.

Virgil van Dijk put in some dominating performances at Southampton in the Premier League. However, the Dutchman looked nowhere near as assured as he does in a Liverpool shirt. Fabinho was a long-term target of Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Champions League-winning goalkeeper Alisson spent just one season as AS Roma's No.1 before Jurgen Klopp opted to secure his signing. With the signings of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, Jurgen Klopp went about setting up a strong spine for his Liverpool team.

The German also brought in Andrew Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum from relegated clubs Hull City and Newcastle, while helping captain Jordan Henderson tap into his full potential. Jurgen Klopp's decision to convert Roberto Firmino into a playmaker-cum-striker also paid dividends, with the Brazilian reinventing the No. 9 role in the last couple of seasons.

