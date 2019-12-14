Jurgen Klopp Extends Liverpool Stay; How Rival Managers Reacted To The Announcement

These are exciting times for Liverpool and Liverpool fans. Their charismatic manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract till 2024. Their vice-captain James Milner signed a contract extension till 2022, just hours after Jurgen Klopp’s extension. The Reds also have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

After teasing an out-of-the-blue announcement on Twitter, Liverpool released a video of Jurgen Klopp on Friday. In it, the Liverpool manager is heard announcing the news of his contract extension. “We agreed to a new contract until 2024. That will be good news for some, not-so-good news for others, sorry, but you can switch the channel off now,” Jurgen Klopp said after agreeing on a deal that will see him spend a total of nine years at Liverpool. It is his longest tenure at a single club in management so far. Naturally, there were reactions from the Liverpool faithful. However, among the many admirers, few would have included the likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard.

Premier League rival managers congratulate Jurgen Klopp on his contract extension

First up, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho congratulated Jurgen Klopp for his contract extension. He said that the Liverpool manager’s extended tenure at the club means that Jurgen Klopp is happy at Liverpool. The Portuguese also said that Klopp would not have signed unless he was happy at the club and that it is “obviously” good news for the Liverpool fans since they clearly love the charismatic German. Mourinho concluded by saying that Klopp's decision is also a big boost to the Premier League since it is always nice to see the best players and the best coaches in world football compete in England.

Up next, Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager began by congratulating Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for five more years in England. He also said that the German deserves the extension. Guardiola then said that even if competing against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League is a tough challenge, it is really good for the Premier League that the German can continue in England.

Last, but not the least, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also congratulated Jurgen Klopp on his contract extension. The Chelsea legend dismissed any talk of wanting to see the German depart the Premier League. He concluded by saying that the contract extension was, for sure, a fully deserved one.

