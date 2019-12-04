Liverpool Vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp Has Warned Liverpool's Fringe Players To Be Match Ready

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his team’s fringe players to be ready to play their part during the team’s hectic match fixtures in December 2019. Liverpool would be playing a total of 11 matches in December and Klopp would be looking up to every player of the team to perform well when needed.

Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp will be without certain key players

Jurgen Klopp will be without some key players for the upcoming games. Fabinho has been ruled out due to an ankle injury, while Joel Matip is also out without any probable return period. Klopp insists that those players who did not get sufficient minutes so far into the season are likely to play a bigger part in the club’s campaign in the coming months.

Liverpool vs Everton: Jurgen Klopp has affirmed his belief in the entire squad

Jurgen Klopp stated that he has never deviated from his belief that a team can be successful in the modern game only if they have a squad of players, all of whom recognise their importance and value. He accepted that he witnesses the influence that all of his players have on what they do on a day-to-day basis. He also accepted the fact that some players did not get enough minutes to play, but this might change in the coming days. Jurgen Klopp further affirmed his belief that the contribution of the entire squad will only enhance the team’s performance.

Liverpool vs Everton: Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool are set to play in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Qatar. Liverpool will play the Club World Cup semi-finals on December 18, 2019, against the winner of the second round. Klopp’s team will be playing the likes of Everton, Leicester City, Aston Villa, and Red Bull Salzburg. They will play against Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 (December 5, according to IST).

