Jurgen Klopp Speaks To PSG Chiefs For An Hour Over A Switch To Paris

Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League to extend their lead in the Premier League. Sadio Mane scored for his side to clinch the three points for the Reds. However, before the match, a report surrounding manager Jurgen Klopp’s future had troubled Liverpool fans.

Jurgen Klopp spoke for an hour with PSG chiefs

According to media reports, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spent an hour on phone talking to PSG chiefs. PSG are reportedly interested in roping in Klopp to take charge at Parc des Princes. Thomas Tuchel is the present manager of the Ligue 1 Champions.

Jurgen Klopp had recently extended his contract with Liverpool

PSG have been dominating the domestic league in recent times with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr leading the attack for the Parisians. However, they have long clamoured for European glory, which Jurgen Klopp achieved last year by winning the Champions League with the Reds. The manager has since caught the attention of PSG chiefs. They are willing to bring the manager to Paris. However, much to the dismay of the PSG management, Klopp has signed a contract extension with Liverpool in December itself. It will keep him in Merseyside till 2024. It is also believed that Klopp did not respond positively to the phone call, insisting his commitment towards the club.

Jurgen Klopp won the Champions League last year

Jurgen Klopp had joined Liverpool in 2015 when the club was going through a bad phase. He has since then managed to transform the club into European heavyweights. He had led the Reds to the Champions League title last summer. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the finals, after narrowly missing out on the trophy in 2018 against Real Madrid.

Liverpool will next play against Sheffield United in the Premier League

The pass. The assist. The finish. 👌



Fantastic views of Sadio Mane's winner 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IYngTjGINH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2019

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the night in the 42nd minute. The victory against Wolves ensured Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League. They now have a 13-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City, with a game in hand. Liverpool will next play against Sheffield United on Thursday, January 2, 2020 (January 3 according to IST).

